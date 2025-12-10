G-Dragon's Music Variety Show 'Good Day' Confirms Production Of Season 2

G‑Dragon’s music variety show “Good Day” is returning for Season 2!

On December 10, a media outlet reported that “Good Day” is moving forward with a second season.

In response to the report, production company TEO confirmed, “It is true that we are producing Season 2.”

Helmed by “Infinite Challenge” PD Kim Tae Ho, “Good Day” is a music project where G-Dragon collaborates with individuals from various fields to create a song together. Taking on the role of producer, G-Dragon transforms their stories into music, offering viewers an in-depth look at his creative process through a reality show format.

Apart from G‑Dragon being confirmed as part of the cast, other details about Season 2—such as the rest of the cast, filming schedule, and broadcast schedule—have yet to be decided.

Watch again the music video for “Good Day 2025 (Telepathy + By the Moonlight Window)” from the previous season!

