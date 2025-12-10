Jun Hyun Moo, Lee Soo Ji, And Cha Tae Hyun Confirmed As MCs For 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards

The 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards has announced its MC lineup!

On December 10, SBS announced the MC lineup for this year’s awards show honoring the entertainers who brought us laughs. This year’s show will feature a three-MC format with Jun Hyun Moo, Cha Tae Hyun, and Lee Soo Ji.

Jun Hyun Moo, who has been everywhere on SBS this year hosting shows such as “Our Ballad” and “Jungle BoB 2,” will return as MC for the second consecutive year.

Joining Jun Hyun Moo on the MC lineup are Cha Tae Hyun and Lee Soo Ji.

Through the SBS music variety show “Our Ballad,” Cha Tae Hyun captivated viewers with warm, empathetic critiques and candid remarks.

Lee Soo Ji will be taking on her first-ever Entertainment Awards MC role through the 2025 SBS Entertainment Awards. The comedienne rode the momentum from SBS’s buzzworthy variety show “My Turn” to land the MC gig, cementing her status as this year’s breakout favorite.

The 2025 Entertainment Awards will air on December 30 at 9 p.m. KST.

