Won Jin Ah Talks About Her Upcoming Drama 'The Judge Returns'

Won Jin Ah has shared her thoughts on her upcoming drama “The Judge Returns”!

Based on a web novel, “The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm before traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evils.

Won Jin Ah plays Kim Jin Ah, a Seoul Central District prosecutor who will stop at nothing to get revenge on the person who put her father’s life in danger. Despite being up against overwhelming power, Kim Jin Ah remains determined, and she unexpectedly teams up with Judge Lee Han Young in an unpredictable alliance.

On why she chose to star in the drama, Won Jin Ah explained, “In real life, crimes must be judged within the bounds of law and rules, but in the drama, you can feel both exhilaration and emotional comfort, which I found very appealing.”

Kim Jin Ah is a character who expresses her emotions honestly and has a quick temper. This personality stems from her love for her father and a deep sense of indebtedness toward him. “I worked hard to capture [Kim Jin Ah’s] fierce and strong side,” emphasized Won Jin Ah. It remains to be seen what sort of incident turned her into a person obsessed with revenge and how Lee Han Young will become entangled in it.

Regarding her co-stars Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon, Won Jin Ah commented, “Ji Sung and Park Hee Soon may be intimidating in the drama, but in reality, they are warm and lovely people. They always treated me kindly, so I looked forward to filming days.”

Won Jin Ah concluded, “As a character who represents the vulnerable, I hope Kim Jin Ah can offer comfort and relief to those hurt by social status and power. I also hope viewers enjoy watching the drama.”

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Won Jin Ah in “Secret: Untold Melody” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)