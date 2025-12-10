Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, And Kim Mu Jun's Love Triangle Heats Up In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

The newly released stills capture Gong Ji Hyeok, Go Da Rim, and Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun), who are involved in a love triangle. Gong Ji Hyeok and Kim Sun Woo are love rivals, fiercely competing for Go Da Rim’s affection. Gong Ji Hyeok, who previously thought Go Da Rim and Kim Sun Woo were a married couple and tried to give up on her, has now learned that the two are just friends, not married.

In the newly released photos, Ji Hyeok and Sun Woo appear to be engaging in a tense standoff, their sharp gazes locked on each other. In one image, the two are captured sitting side by side, looking flustered as if they’ve accidentally spilled water on each other, drawing laughter.

On the other hand, Go Da Rim, the object of both men’s affections, watches their war of nerves with a somewhat embarrassed and bewildered expression. Viewers can’t help but wonder what brought the three together and how Da Rim will respond to the rivalry between the two men.

The production team stated, “In the upcoming episode, Gong Ji Hyeok, who has learned Go Da Rim’s secret, and Kim Sun Woo, who can no longer hide his love for her, begin to actively compete and engage in a tense standoff. The two men’s childish behavior in the face of love will be both comical and, at times, charming.”

They continued, “Actors Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, and Kim Mu Jun perfectly bring to life the emotions of the three characters caught in a love triangle with lively and lovable performances. Their playful back-and-forth on set also created an atmosphere full of laughter. Please look forward to the chemistry and irresistible charm of Gong Ji Hyeok and Kim Sun Woo, who are trying to win Go Da Rim’s heart, as well as the performances of the three actors Jang Ki Yong, Ahn Eun Jin, and Kim Mu Jun.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 10 at 9 p.m. KST.

