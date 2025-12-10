Lim Yoona Confirmed To Release New Single Later This Month

Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona is gearing up to release new music!

On December 10, SM Entertainment announced, “Yoona is preparing to release a single sometime in December as a gesture of gratitude for the love she has received from fans throughout the year.”

The new song will be premiered exclusively at her upcoming Seoul fan meeting “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty YOONA DRAMA FANMEETING,” which will take place on December 20 at the Seoul Women’s University Grand Auditorium.

