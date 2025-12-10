Stray Kids’ Felix Confirmed To Appear On “You Quiz On The Block”

Stray Kids’ Felix is officially set to appear as a guest on tvN’s talk show “You Quiz on the Block”!

On December 10, a representative from tvN shared, “Stray Kids member Felix will be appearing as a guest on ‘You Quiz on the Block.’ He completed filming today (December 10). The broadcast date has not yet been decided.”

The production team also shared two photos on their official Instagram, showing Felix on set in a sleek black-and-white outfit. They captioned the post, “The golden-haired elf who has visited ‘You Quiz.’ Global hot icon Felix! Coming soon,” further confirming his appearance.

This marks the first time a Stray Kids member will appear on “You Quiz on the Block.”

“You Quiz on the Block” airs every Wednesday at 8:45 p.m. KST.

