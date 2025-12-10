Watch: Byeon Woo Seok, aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Won Young, And More Unite In Mysterious New Ad Teaser “The Christmas Song”

Byeon Woo Seok, aespa’s Karina, IVE’s Jang Won Young, and more are starring together in a new video project helmed by director Shin Woo Seok!

On December 10, production company Dolphin Kidnappers (literal translation) unveiled a teaser titled “Shin Woo Seok’s City Fairy Tale EP.1 ‘The Christmas Song’ Teaser” on their official YouTube channel. The 51-second clip features an impressive lineup, including Park Hee Soon, Byeon Woo Seok, Karina, Jang Won Young, and Moon So Ri.

The teaser opens with Park Hee Soon, Byeon Woo Seok, Karina, and Jang Won Young dressed in clerical robes, quietly praying inside a solemn chapel. The tone shifts dramatically when Karina and Jang Won Young are shown with tears streaming down their faces as Byeon Woo Seok leads a funeral procession into the church while carrying Park Hee Soon’s memorial portrait. In a brief post-credit clip, the teaser cuts to what appears to be older, grainy footage of Moon So Ri, adding yet another layer of intrigue.

Although the teaser reveals nothing about the storyline or overall concept, anticipation is already soaring—especially as the project is reportedly part of a new advertising campaign for Google Gemini.

