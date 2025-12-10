Lee Junho Announces 2026 Fan Meeting 'STUNNING US'

Lee Junho is set to celebrate his birthday with a special fan meeting!

On December 10, Lee Junho revealed the poster for his 2026 fan meeting, titled “STUNNING US.”

The event will be held over two days—January 24 and 25—at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seoul. In honor of his birthday, the fan meeting will feature a diverse and thoughtfully curated program, making the experience even more meaningful for fans.

Global fans will also be able to join in: the January 25 event will be streamed live via Weverse at 5 p.m. KST.

Tickets for the 2026 Lee Junho Fan Meeting “STUNNING US” open for fan club presale through Melon Ticket on December 18 at 8 p.m. KST, with general sales beginning on December 19 at 8 p.m. KST.

