Winners Of 30th Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards

The 30th Consumer Day KCA Culture & Entertainment Awards has revealed this year’s winners!

On December 9, the annual awards—which are hosted by the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) to celebrate Consumer Rights Day each year—took place at the Korea Science and Technology Center in Seoul.

The awards recognize achievements in cultural content and stars who have received love from domestic and international consumers over the past year.

Check out the list of this year’s winners below!

Audience’s Choice Film of the Year: “Harbin,” “YADANG: The Snitch”

Audience’s Choice Actor of the Year (Film): Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona (“Pretty Crazy”), Jo Jung Suk (“My Daughter Is a Zombie”), Joo Won (“Firefighters”)

Audience’s Choice Popular Star of the Year (Film): Lee Sun Bin (“Noise”)

Viewer’s Choice Drama of the Year: “When Life Gives You Tangerines,” “The Tale of Lady Ok,” “The Haunted Palace,” “The Queen Who Crowns”

Viewer’s Choice Actor of the Year (Drama): Moon So Ri (“When Life Gives You Tangerines”), BTOB’s Yook Sungjae (“The Haunted Palace”), Mun Ka Young (“Law and the City”)

Viewer’s Choice Popular Star of the Year (Drama): Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)

Viewer’s Choice Variety Show of the Year: “Single’s Inferno 4,” “The Manager,” “Good Day,” “DdeunDdeun”

Viewer’s Choice Entertainer of the Year (Variety): Lee Soo Ji (“Hot Issue Ji”), Kangnam (“Kangnami”)

Viewer’s Choice Popular Star of the Year (Variety): Kim Won Hoon (“Office Workers Season 2”), OH MY GIRL’s Mimi (“Earth Arcade 3”)

Congratulations to all of this year’s winners!

Source (1)

Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews