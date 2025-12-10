Chang Ryul Dishes On His On-Screen Romance With Seo Hyun Jin In New Drama 'Love Me'

Chang Ryul has shared his thoughts on his upcoming romance drama “Love Me”!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, JTBC’s “Love Me” is a new drama about a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Chang Ryul will play the role of Ju Do Hyun, a music director who is recognized in the industry for his talent—and the man who lives next door to Seo Joon Kyung (Seo Hyun Jin).

Describing his character as “someone with a gentle and friendly personality,” Chang Ryul named “innocence” as Do Hyun’s greatest charm. “There are times when he might seem naive, but that [quality] actually breaks down other people’s boundaries and makes them naturally open their hearts,” he explained.

As a sensitive music director, Do Hyun is able to spot the deep-seated loneliness that Joon Kyung is hiding. “When Joon Kyung is going through a difficult time, Do Hyun notices her feelings and comforts her in a natural way that makes her feel comfortable,” said Chang Ryul. “He’s someone who gives strength to the person he loves.”

In terms of how he styled the character of Do Hyun, the actor recalled, “I approached [my styling] while imagining the closet of ‘a person who doesn’t lose sight of what’s precious.’ Because of that, I tried to convey a sense of his everyday life by having him mix and match the clothes he likes, even if he doesn’t own much clothing, or by having him repeat similar colors [in his outfits].”

Chang Ryul also personally bought and practiced playing a guitar as part of his preparations for the role. “I thought that the sound Do Hyun would make while playing alone would be that of a classic guitar,” he said. “I used that timbre to capture the sentiment of music director Do Hyun.”

“[Do Hyun’s signature glasses] were an item that instinctively came to me from the moment I first imagined the character,” continued Chang Ryul. “As I gradually developed the character’s appearance, I naturally wound up embodying his gaze, tone of voice, rhythm, and posture as well. It was a process in which Do Hyun’s sentiment and inner self came through together.”

Regarding his highly-anticipated on-screen romance with Seo Hyun Jin, Chang Ryul revealed that he himself was also excited at the thought of working together with her. “From the moment I arrived on set, I was able to see her as the character of Seo Joon Kyung. Her presence naturally guided Ju Do Hyun’s emotions. There were many moments in which I acted according to my instincts.”

He added, “It was an honor to be able to act together with her.”

Finally, Chang Ryul remarked, “During moments when we lose the will to keep living and find it difficult to bear, we sometimes torment ourselves. Through the story of family and love stories of different generations, this drama quietly spotlights people who are working to get through their lives in their own unique ways.”

“Even after being wounded, the characters in this drama choose to love again,” he continued, “and I think their clear courage and journey will be naturally relatable to viewers and bring them warm comfort.”

The actor concluded, “Up until the end, I acted with the sincere desire to convey the message that we all deserve to love and be loved.”

“Love Me” premieres on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a teaser for the drama with English subtitles below:

