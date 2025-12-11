Nam Ji Hyun And Moon Sang Min Gaze Tenderly At Each Other In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief” Poster

KBS2’s new Saturday–Sunday drama “To My Beloved Thief” has dropped a heart-fluttering new poster!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

The poster shows Hong Eun Jo and Prince Yi Yeol (Moon Sang Min), who spent their nights in a chase as a thief and an officer, transformed in the bright daylight into a young man and woman set against a spring landscape. In the soft air, with flower petals drifting around them, the two share a gentle moment that suggests the freshness of budding affection.

Above all, the sweet eye contact the two share deepens the pink-tinted mood. Hong Eun Jo, the thief who ends up also stealing Yi Yeol’s heart, looks at him with a faint smile, while Yi Yeol returns a deep, steady gaze that shows he intends to move toward her without a hint of hesitation.

The poster’s tagline, “Do you have a man you love?” adds to the sense of a cute, yet poignant, emotion beginning to bloom between the two characters.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

