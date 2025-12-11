Jung So Min Signs With New Agency + Poses For New Profile Photos

Actress Jung So Min has found a new agency to call home!

On December 11, a representative from Hiin Entertainment revealed, “We’re delighted to be working with Jung So Min, an actress who has showcased a singular presence through her wide acting spectrum. We will spare no effort in providing full support as she goes on to reveal new charms, so we ask for your continued interest and encouragement.”

Since making her debut in the 2010 SBS drama “Bad Guy,” Jung So Min has appeared in various projects including the dramas “Playful Kiss,” “Can We Get Married?” “Big Man,” “Because This Is My First Life,” “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes,” and “Monthly Magazine Home” as well as the films “Daddy You, Daughter Me,” “Project Wolf Hunting,” and “Love Reset.”

Most recently, she played Yoo Mary, a sharp and lovable designer hustling to make ends meet, in “Would You Marry Me.” Her nuanced portrayal of the character’s many layers paired with down-to-earth, relatable acting earned her warm praise from fans.

Hiin Entertainment is home to actors Won Ji An, Yoo Seon Ho, Han Hae In, and Choi Seo Eun.

