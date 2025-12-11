Park Shin Hye Is An Elite Financial Supervisory Officer Who Takes On A Disguise In New Drama “Undercover Ms. Hong”

tvN’s new weekend drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has unveiled the first glimpse of Park Shin Hye in character!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Hong Geum Bo is a character who lowers her age, education, and pride to go undercover. An elite who has learned all she could and known as the “Yeouido Witch,” she is the first female supervisor in the Capital Market Supervision Bureau of the Financial Supervisory Service. At 35, she takes on a high-stakes mission that forces her to live a second life as a 20-year-old high school graduate employee.

The stills capture Park Shin Hye’s 180-degree transformation, showing both the flawless elite Hong Geum Bo and the clumsy “Miss Hong,” Hong Jang Mi. From her calm long hair to her playful short bob, and from her outfits to the subtle changes in her expressions, the stills highlight the stark contrast and showcase Park Shin Hye’s skill in bringing her characters to life.

Hong Geum Bo is a perfectionist who values skill. In the stills, her calm expression and subtly sharp smile seem to instantly chill the atmosphere around her.

In contrast, the 20-year-old Hong Jang Mi, the identity Hong Geum Bo assumes, shows the fresh charm of a young professional just starting out, radiating a warm and bright energy rarely seen in Hong Geum Bo.

As Park Shin Hye transforms into a completely different character through disguise, all eyes are on how Hong Geum Bo, who barely overcomes age and education barriers, will face the challenges ahead.

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, check out Park Shin Hye in “Pinocchio”:

Watch Now

Source (1)