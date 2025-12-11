Jang Ki Yong And Ahn Eun Jin Share Sweet Moments At Her Home With Their Mothers In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has shared a sneak peek of its upcoming episode!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

Previously on “Dynamite Kiss,” Gong Ji Hyeok, who had been caught in a storm of frustration and disappointment after learning all of Go Da Rim’s secrets, finally decided to pursue love head-on. Unable to bear the thought of letting Go Da Rim go to Kim Sun Woo (Kim Mu Jun), the previous episode ended with him kissing her passionately.

The newly released stills show Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim spending time together at her home.

In the stills, Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim stand side by side in the kitchen, enjoying a sweet moment together.

Another photo shows Gong Ji Hyeok sitting with his mother, Kim In Ae (Nam Ki Ae), and Go Da Rim’s mother, Jung Myung Soon (Cha Mi Kyung), as they look through a photo album together.

Another still captures Go Da Rim as she hugs the album they were looking at, wearing a slightly embarrassed expression. How Gong Ji Hyeok and his mother, and Go Da Rim and her mother, ended up spending time together at Go Da Rim’s home remains to be seen.

The production team said, “In Episode 10, viewers will see many sweet moments between Gong Ji Hyeok and Go Da Rim. Please give plenty of interest and anticipation for the lovable romantic chemistry between actors Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin.”

The next episode of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 11 at 9 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Jang Ki Yong in “My Roommate is a Gumiho” on Viki:

Watch Now

Or watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)