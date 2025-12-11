Watch: Lee Junho Burns His Salary To Save People Despite Kim Hye Joon's Objections In 'Cashero' Teasers

Netflix’s upcoming series “Cashero” has unveiled its main poster and trailer!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Cashero” is a superhero series that follows the story of ordinary government employee Kang Sang Ung (Lee Junho), who earns the special ability to gain as much strength as the cash he holds, causing him to empty his wallet to save the world.

In the main poster below, Sang Ung grabs attention first with a bruised face and torn clothes—looking anything but heroic. Overnight, he has acquired a superpower that boosts his strength in direct proportion to the cash in his hand. The cascading coins and the copy, “Burning salary to save lives,” foreshadow the penny-pinching daily life of a hero who has to empty his wages to save the world.

Behind him, his girlfriend Min Suk (Kim Hye Joon) wears a startled facial expression, while Byeon Ho In (Kim Byung Chul), who can pass through anywhere when he drinks, and Bang Eun Mi (Kim Hyang Gi), who manifests telekinesis when she consumes calories, spark curiosity about the exploits they will take on together with Sang Ung.

The newly released main trailer opens with Sang Ung and Min Suk reeling in shock as wads of cash scatter and coins tumble to the ground the more he uses his strength. Sang Ung recoils at his suddenly acquired superpower, blurting, “I’m not some kind of pushover!”—a moment that recalls those inexplicable, unreasonable situations life throws at you, landing as funny yet painfully relatable.

Despite his girlfriend Min Suk urging him not to use his powers because they need to save for a wedding and a home, situations that force Sang Ung’s hand keep coming. To make matters worse, Byeon Ho In and Bang Eun Mi from the Korea Association of Superpowered Individuals appear, as do Jonathan (Lee Chae Min), Joanna (Kang Han Na), and Jo Won Do (Kim Eui Sung) of the Criminals’ Association, which hunts superpowered people—plunging Sang Ung’s already chaotic daily life into even deeper turmoil.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Cashero” is slated to premiere on December 26.

While waiting, watch Lee Junho, Kang Han Na, and Kim Hye Joon in “Just Between Lovers”:

