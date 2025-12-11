OH MY GIRL's YooA And Lee Jae Gyun Heat Up A Money Heist In New Film 'Project Y'

“Project Y” has unveiled new stills of Lee Jae Gyun and OH MY GIRL’s YooA in character!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

Lee Jae Gyun plays Seok Gu, a character who acts on instinct as he follows his desires and will do anything to make money. When he realizes that Mi Seon and Do Kyung have stolen money from CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol), he pursues them.

In one still, Seok Gu is shown talking on the phone with a sharp glint in his eyes, hinting at the strong survival instincts he will display amid a tangled web of characters connected by money and gold bars. His presence promises to make him an unexpected wild card in the story.

Director Lee Hwan praised Lee Jae Gyun’s performance, saying, “Seok Gu, as interpreted by Lee Jae Gyun, leaves a lasting impression.”

Meanwhile, YooA transforms into Ha Kyung, a character who holds information that could turn everything upside down. Ha Kyung is CEO To’s wife and the key figure who brings the other characters together around the story’s most crucial event. With her striking impact and strong presence, the character raises questions about the dangerous information she holds and how it will entangle the other characters, driving them toward an uncertain outcome.

In her still, Ha Kyung’s face shows a serious expression, hinting at the new side of YooA, who is known for her versatile and rich stage performances, that will be revealed on screen.

Sharing his thoughts on casting YooA, director Lee Hwan said, “I thought YooA would be an actress who could deliver a very satisfying sense of betrayal as Ha Kyung, and I’m really glad we could work together.”

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

