Hong Min Ki Is The Privileged Second Son Of A Noble Family In New Drama “To My Beloved Thief”

KBS2’s new Saturday–Sunday drama “To My Beloved Thief” has unveiled new stills of Hong Min Ki in character!

“To My Beloved Thief” tells the story of Hong Eun Jo (Nam Ji Hyun), a woman who unexpectedly becomes a bandit known as Gil Dong, and a royal prince of Joseon who switches souls with her while pursuing her. When their souls are suddenly switched, the two end up saving each other and ultimately protecting the people.

Hong Min Ki plays Lim Jae Yi, the second son of a powerful noble family that holds political influence over the royal court. He grew up under the strong authority of his father, who wields power second only to the king. Because of this, Lim Jae Yi naturally has the upper hand among the young nobles and has long enjoyed the privileges that let him pursue whatever he wants without hesitation.

Despite his neat outward appearance, Lim Jae Yi carries a deep, lingering shadow within. Living under his father’s intense pressure, he has rarely had the chance to follow his own will at the most important moments of his life.

Always tied to the path his father set, Lim Jae Yi begins to discover his long-suppressed desires after a chance encounter with Hong Eun Jo. It remains to be seen what circumstances will bring the two of them together.

The stills offer a glimpse of Lim Jae Yi’s daily life as the son of a powerful noble family. Dressed in brightly colored traditional robes, he radiates the authority and wealth that come with being the child of an elite household.

In particular, Lim Jae Yi’s sharp expression shows a chilling intensity and an air of unpredictability. It raises questions about why a young man who seems unyielding before anyone has lived in strict obedience to his father’s commands.

“To My Beloved Thief” is set to premiere on January 3, 2026 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Hong Min Ki in “Crushology 101” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)