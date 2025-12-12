Lee Je Hoon And Bae Yoo Ram Team Up Against Match-Fixing Villain Moon Soo Young In “Taxi Driver 3”

“Taxi Driver 3” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, the Rainbow Taxi revenge team set out to uncover the truth behind the death of Park Min Ho (Lee Do Han), captain of a university volleyball team, who is presumed to have been murdered 15 years ago but whose body has never been found. Park Min Ho’s murder case is the Rainbow Taxi revenge team’s very first ever revenge request, and their only unresolved one to date.

During their investigation, they discovered that volleyball team members Im Dong Hyun (Moon Soo Young) and Jo Sung Wook (Shin Joo Hwan) conspired to murder Park Min Ho and secretly bury his body. They also found out that the two have been running illegal sports gambling and match-fixing operations using the university volleyball team. Furthermore, at the end of the episode, a mysterious man connected to the case finally emerged, raising anticipation over whether all the unpunished villains from 15 years ago will be brought to justice.

In the upcoming episode, the Rainbow Taxi revenge team learns that Park Min Ho’s disappearance 15 years ago is directly connected to the volleyball team’s match-fixing scheme. They decide to use the ongoing match-fixing operation to their advantage in order to find Park Min Ho. During this mission, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) is expected to pull off an unconventional move by faking a partnership with the villains. Expectations are high for how Do Gi will manipulate them.

In the newly released stills, Do Gi is seen alone with villain Im Dong Hyun inside the secret room of the gym where the match-fixing takes place. The two appear to be holding a covert strategy meeting, and the frenzied, overambitious look in Do Gi’s eyes as he approaches Im Dong Hyun adds a humorous touch to the scene.

As Do Gi briefly steps away, Park Jin Eon (Bae Yoo Ram), disguised as a police officer, storms into the gym. He deliberately loiters around the entrance to the secret room, flustering Im Dong Hyun. Viewers are left wondering what Do Gi’s true intentions are in approaching Im Dong Hyun—and how he plans to teach the villain a lesson.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” airs on December 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch "Taxi Driver 3" with subtitles on Viki:

