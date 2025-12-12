Watch: Lee Joo Bin Gets Flustered By Ahn Bo Hyun’s Bold Pursuit In New Teaser For “Spring Fever”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has unveiled a new teaser!

“Spring Fever” is a heartwarming romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

The teaser opens with Seon Jae Gyu, whose outrageous behavior shakes up the entire town. With a fiery heart, Jae Gyu’s large build and rough, back-alley demeanor immediately mark him as a dangerous figure among the townspeople.

Meanwhile, Yoon Bom is stunned when she sees Jae Gyu in the teachers’ office, her pupils practically shaking in surprise. The reason for her reaction is that Jae Gyu is the uncle of her student, Seon Han Gyeol (Cho Jun Young). After this encounter, Yoon Bom’s previously frozen daily routine is thrown into chaos.

Jae Gyu then boldly approaches Yoon Bom, who has been keeping a strict “don’t-cross-the-line” front, asking, “Why? Are you afraid you might fall for me?” His daring advances bring both humor and excitement.

Watch the full teaser below!

“Spring Fever” is set to premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his recent film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki:

Watch Now

And watch Lee Joo Bin in “Gaduri Restaurant” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)