Lee Si Woo And TWICE’s Dahyun Talk About Their Upcoming Drama “Love Me”

Lee Si Woo and TWICE’s Dahyun have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Love Me”!

Based on the Swedish series of the same name, JTBC’s “Love Me” is a new drama about a selfish but relatable family in which each member begins their own journey of love and personal growth.

Lee Si Woo stars as Seo Jun Seo, a grad student who naively dreams of romance, while Dahyun plays Ji Hye On, an editor at a publishing company who aspires to become a novelist. The two will portray the delicate emotions of youth as they navigate the blurry line between friendship and love, having been inseparable friends since kindergarten.

Jun Seo is a character in his twenties who wants recognition but struggles to attain it and who desires to settle down but is still wavering. Lee Si Woo described him as “imperfect but therefore more lovable, someone you want to embrace yet sometimes want to nag at.” He added, “I wanted to honestly capture the immature moments of wandering that every human experiences.”

On his portrayal of Jun Seo, he commented, “Before filming, the director requested that I shouldn’t appear stylish. So I tried to bring out my own roughness and flaws without holding back.”

Talking about her character Ji Hye On, a young adult who takes responsibility for her life while quietly pursuing her dream of becoming a novelist, Dahyun shared, “I admired Hye On for her steady efforts to achieve her dream at such a young age. I also enjoy reading, and I had vaguely imagined what it would be like to become a writer.”

She continued, “Seeing Hye On achieve her dream made me feel happy, as if she were realizing it on my behalf.”

The two actors also shared an anecdote about how they quickly became close. Lee Si Woo recalled, “On the first day we met, we just thought of each other as real friends and immediately started speaking casually.”

Dahyun added, “After that, we comfortably discussed and shared opinions on the scenes we needed to work on together. We even practiced lines together while getting our hair and makeup done, working very hard to create the characters together.”

The two actors stated that the charm of Jun Seo and Hye On’s romance comes from the way a long-standing friendship gradually blooms into love. Lee Si Woo explained, “Through Hye On, who waited for and believed in him, Jun Seo learns love that lets him be himself and matures. It is a romance where you exist as your true self and are loved just as you are.”

Dahyun added, “Hye On’s love is about honestly and straightforwardly addressing situations where she feels hurt or upset and steadfastly standing by the other person.”

“Love Me” is set to premiere on December 19 at 8:50 p.m. KST with two episodes airing consecutively each week.

