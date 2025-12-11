Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Soo, And Won Ji An Defy Their Era’s Limits With Their Ruthless Drive In “Made In Korea”

Disney+’s original series “Made in Korea” has unveiled new character stills of Cho Yeo Jeong, Seo Eun Soo, and Won Ji An!

“Made in Korea” follows Baek Ki Tae (Hyun Bin), a man driven by ambition for wealth and power, and prosecutor Jang Geon Young (Jung Woo Sung), who sacrifices everything to stop him, as they confront a monumental event in the turbulent 1970s.

Cho Yeo Jeong plays Bae Geum Ji, the madame of an elite courtesan house frequented by the powerful; a woman who covertly influences the country’s political machinery.

In the newly released stills, Cho Yeo Jeong captures Bae Geum Ji’s complexity—from her commanding charisma that never falters to a depth of expression hinting at hidden back stories. She shared, “When a character feels frightening, it’s usually because they’re so compelling that I feel both the pressure and the difficulty of taking on the challenge. In that sense, Bae Geum Ji was so intriguing that she intimidated me.”

Seo Eun Soo transforms into Oh Ye Jin, an investigator who works alongside Jang Geon Young to uncover the truth behind a massive criminal cartel. Her unwavering determination as she tracks the organization brings a gripping intensity to the character.

Seo Eun Soo remarked, “Oh Ye Jin begins with a sense of innocence, but gradually becomes sharper, colder, and more fierce as she develops her own ambitions. I gave a lot of thought to capturing her escalating desire.” Writer Park Eun Gyo added, “Oh Ye Jin refuses to settle for the reality in front of her—she pushes forward, striving to take even one more step. She’s a character with vibrant energy, and I hope she receives lots of love.”

Won Ji An plays Ikeda Yuji, a key figure in Japan’s underworld Ikeda organization and a skilled lobbyist. Harboring ambitions of becoming the group’s next successor, she enters into business dealings with Baek Ki Tae.

In the stills, Won Ji An conveys Ikeda Yuji’s layered duality—unflinching, fierce gazes that betray neither fear nor hesitation, contrasted with moments of vulnerability that hint at a deeper personal narrative. Director Woo Min Ho praised her performance, saying, “She held her ground perfectly, even among veteran actors.” Won Ji An added, “I focused on understanding the core of Ikeda Yuji’s desires, interpreting each scene through that lens.”

“Made in Korea” will release its first two episodes on December 24, followed by two more on December 31. The remaining episodes will then be released sequentially.

