Nam Bo Ra Announces Pregnancy
Nam Bo Ra is expecting her first child!
On December 11, Nam Bo Ra took to Instagram to share the happy news of her pregnancy. In the post, she wrote:
A new life has come to our family.
I’m going to be a mother soon.
I’d hoped to get pregnant within this year, and thankfully this little one came to us at just the right time, so I’ve been happy every single day lately.
I’ll take good care of the baby in my belly and get ready to welcome our new family member.
Thank you for all your support and love, and I hope our baby can receive your love too.
Nam Bo Ra, the eldest daughter among 13 siblings (eight sons and five daughters), debuted in the KBS sitcom “Look Back with a Smile” and went on to appear in various projects including the film “Sunny” as well as the dramas “The Moon Embracing the Sun,” “Live Your Own Life,” “Today’s Webtoon,” and “Spark.” She married a businessman of the same age this past May.
Congratulations to the lovely couple!
Watch Nam Bo Ra in “My Heart Twinkle Twinkle”: