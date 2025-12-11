Ahn Eun Jin’s Feelings Stir As She Finds Jang Ki Yong Asleep On Her Sofa In “Dynamite Kiss”

“Dynamite Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s broadcast!

“Dynamite Kiss” is a romantic comedy that follows Go Da Rim (Ahn Eun Jin), a single woman who disguises herself as a married mother to land a job, and Gong Ji Hyeok (Jang Ki Yong), her team leader who falls for her.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Gong Ji Hyeok learned the full truth about Go Da Rim—that she is neither married nor a mother. After struggling with his feelings, he finally decided to follow his heart and begin pursuing her in earnest. The episode ended with him confessing through a decisive kiss.

In the newly released stills, Gong Ji Hyeok is fast asleep, curled up on a sofa that appears to be inside Go Da Rim’s home. Go Da Rim gently drapes a blanket over him—only to suddenly cover her mouth in shock as she looks down at him, raising questions about what happens.

Previously, when the two were stranded alone on an island, Gong Ji Hyeok watched a sleeping Go Da Rim before fleeing outside in a panic, overwhelmed by his feelings. Now the situation is reversed: Go Da Rim is the one quietly watching him sleep. With all her secrets out in the open and Gong Ji Hyeok’s confession already made, viewers are eager to see whether she will finally confront her own heart.

The production team shared, “In today’s Episode 10, not only Gong Ji Hyeok but Go Da Rim will experience a major emotional shift. The scene shown is the moment her feelings change dramatically. Ahn Eun Jin portrays Go Da Rim’s emotions with remarkable depth and detail. Please continue to show your support and affection for Go Da Rim.”

Episode 10 of “Dynamite Kiss” airs on December 11 at 9 p.m. KST.

