BTS’s Jungkook Announced As New Global Ambassador For Chanel Fragrances And Beauty

BTS’s Jungkook has officially been named the new global ambassador for Chanel Beauty!

On December 11, Chanel officially announced that BTS’s Jungkook will serve as the brand’s newest global ambassador for Chanel Beauty.

Chanel stated, “Jungkook’s bold and innovative spirit aligns seamlessly with the values Chanel Beauty pursues.”

Thomas du Pré de Saint Maur, head of Global Creative Resources for Chanel’s Fragrance and Beauty, shared, “We are thrilled and honored to welcome Jungkook as a global ambassador. He perfectly embodies the essence and values that the House of Chanel represents. His passion and original artistry, which inspire a new generation, deeply resonate with the brand. We look forward to the collaboration ahead.”

Jungkook also expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m truly happy to be joining Chanel Beauty. I think Chanel is a pioneering brand that respects its iconic identity while constantly creating something new. As an artist who strives to keep my own color while taking on new challenges, this collaboration with Chanel feels especially meaningful.”

Congratulations, Jungkook!

