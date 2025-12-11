Kim Da Mi Clings To Her Son As Park Hae Soo Races To Save Them In “The Great Flood”

Netflix’s upcoming film “The Great Flood” has unveiled tense new stills!

Set in a flooded apartment building, “The Great Flood” is a sci-fi disaster film that portrays humanity’s desperate fight for survival on the last day of Earth. Kim Da Mi stars as Anna, an AI researcher who winds up becoming humanity’s last hope.

One still shows Anna tightly embracing her son Ja In (Kwon Eun Seong), conveying her fierce determination to protect him despite the overwhelming reality they face. As Anna is tasked with a monumental mission—to create a new humanity in the wake of near extinction—curiosity builds about the impossible choices she will have to make.

Meanwhile, Hee Jo (Park Hae Soo), a security officer, heightens the tension as he reports via radio and cautiously surveys his surroundings. Assigned the critical mission of rescuing Anna to save humanity, Hee Jo enters the chaotic apartment building with unwavering resolve.

In contrast, young Ja In’s innocence—showing a drawing he made and smiling brightly, seemingly unaware of the looming disaster—adds a heartbreaking yet gripping layer to the unfolding drama.

Kim Da Mi shared, “I wanted to show Anna’s emotional growth throughout the story. Through her, I wanted to portray the feeling of love.”

Park Hae Soo added, “I wanted to shape Hee Jo into someone truly fit for the mission—portraying the strength of a mercenary-like soldier.”

“The Great Flood” will premiere on December 19.

