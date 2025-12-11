'Dynamite Kiss' Ratings Rise Ahead Of Final 2 Weeks

SBS’s “Dynamite Kiss” continues its reign over its time slot!

On December 11, the romantic comedy starring Jang Ki Yong and Ahn Eun Jin enjoyed a modest increase in viewership ahead of the final two weeks of its run.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Dynamite Kiss” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent, making it the most-watched miniseries of the week thus far—and falling just short of its all-time high of 6.7 percent from last week.

“Dynamite Kiss” airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9 p.m. KST.

