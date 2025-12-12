Watch: Mun Ka Young And Koo Kyo Hwan Regret Letting Go Of One Another In 'Once We Were Us' Trailer

Upcoming film “Once We Were Us” has unveiled its heartbreaking main trailer!

A remake of the Chinese film “Us and Them,” “Once We Were Us” tells the story of Eun Ho (Koo Kyo Hwan) and Jung Won (Mun Ka Young). 10 years after the end of their passionate love, the two unexpectedly reunite and revisit memories from their past.

The newly released trailer begins with a drenched Eun Ho racing to catch Jung Won, who has already gotten on a subway train. Full of regret, he says in voice-over, “Every time I watched romance films, I felt frustrated. Because [the characters] seemed like idiots who only came to their senses after they broke up. But I was that exact idiot.”

The trailer then flashes back to Eun Ho and Jung Won’s past, when a smitten Eun Ho promises to make her happy and treat her well. As romance blossoms between the two of them, Jung Won dreams of living an ordinary life with Eun Ho, “even if it doesn’t look fun to others.” Eun Ho responds, “Of course, that’s a given. All the way until death do us part.”

However, their relationship soon faces turbulence, and the once blissful couple begins arguing. As they eventually break up, Jung Won says sadly in voice-over, “That time has already passed, and the us of that time is already gone. We can’t go back.”

After glimpses of both of them struggling emotionally, the trailer returns to the past, where Jung Won asks about two fictional characters, “But what if Eric can’t find Jane? Then it’s a sad ending.” Eun Ho replies, “That’s right. The world turns black and white.”

The trailer ends with the former couple running into each other a decade later and saying, “It’s been a long time.”

Watch the full trailer below!

“Once We Were Us” will hit theaters on December 31.

