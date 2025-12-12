Ahn Jun Won, Yoon Do Jin, Yang Jun Beom, And Nam Min Su Welcome Exchange Student Nonomura Kanon In New Drama 'Will You Be My Manager?'

The upcoming drama “Will You Be My Manager?” has unveiled its first stills!

“Will You Be My Manager?” is a youthful coming-of-age story about Hirose Hana, a Japanese exchange student hiding a secret who transfers into the Management Department at Segi Arts High School—the only one of its kind in Korea—and becomes entangled with a quartet of heartthrobs from the Acting Department.

Nonomura Kanon plays Hirose Hana, a Japanese exchange student with a secret; Ahn Jun Won plays Koo Eun Ho, a former child actor who starred in a hit film that surpassed 10 million moviegoers and who ranks first in the Acting Department; Yoon Do Jin plays Goo Eun Ho’s best friend Chun Si U who is a warm, boy-next-door type; Yang Jun Beom plays Kim Ba Reun, Hirose Hana’s cousin on her mother’s side with irresistible puppy-like charm; and Nam Min Su plays Nam Min Su, whose hobby is filming and editing dopamine-inducing moments.

The newly released stills capture Hirose Hana, after transferring to Korea, becoming hopelessly entangled with the four flower-boy Acting Department members—Koo Eun Ho, Chun Si U, Kim Ba Reun, and Nam Min Su.

Startled Hana and the poker-faced Koo Eun Ho freeze as an unexpected turn of events explodes right before their eyes. A petal-like flurry of multicolored confetti sweeps in, heightening the sense of destiny.

Meeting Hana in the library, Chun Si U wears a warm smile, showing his soft-hearted charms. As he steps closer to hand her a book, he quickly builds rapport with Hana and radiates a considerate appeal.

Hana’s cousin Kim Ba Reun charms with the same breezy freshness and sweet, puppy-like vibe which resembles that of Hana. Walking to school together, he sparks tender, youthful chemistry with Hana, raising curiosity about whether he will become her reliable ally.

Swooping in between Hana and Ba Reun, Nam Min Su tries to throw an arm over their shoulders and beams brightly, breaking down walls with his childlike innocence. Anticipation is high for the cheerful, prankster energy he will bring.

Consisting of six 25-minutes episodes, “Will You Be My Manager?” is set to premiere on December 12 and will be available to watch on Viki.

For a similar vibe, check out “Boys Over Flowers” while you wait:

Watch Now

Source (1)