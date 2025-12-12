Lee Je Hoon Disguises Himself As An Elegant Italian Sports Agent In 'Taxi Driver 3'

Get ready for another dramatic transformation by Lee Je Hoon on “Taxi Driver 3”!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

On the next episode of the drama, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) will appear as his new alter ego “Lorenzo Kim,” a sports agent who discovers promising volleyball players in Korea and helps them go international.

Notably, “Taxi Driver” writer Oh Sang Ho has said that he is especially looking forward to seeing Lee Je Hoon’s portrayal of Lorenzo Kim, remarking, “Personally, this is one of the alter egos I’m most curious to see how it will be depicted.”

In newly released stills from the upcoming episode, Do Gi transforms into a sophisticated Italian gentleman, wearing an expensive three-piece suit and fashionable silk scarf. Seated behind the wheel of a luxurious classic car rather than his usual taxi, Do Gi looks more elegant than ever.

Once he is inside the volleyball arena, Do Gi wears a serious expression as he observes the players’ movements and holds up a speed gun with a dignified air.

The “Taxi Driver 3” production team teased, “In the upcoming episode, a new side of Lee Je Hoon will be revealed as he transforms into ‘Lorenzo Do Gi.’ After previously showing off his English and Japanese skills, this time, he will be pulling off the Italian language.”

“This is an episode in which, in order to maximize the satisfying thrill felt by viewers, Lee Je Hoon passionately gave his all,” they continued, “from acting as multiple alter egos to going all out for his action scenes. Both Episodes 7 and 8 will be a satisfying watch.”

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” will air on December 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

