Ko Kyung Pyo Is A Management Consultant Without An Ounce Of Warmth In 'Undercover Ms. Hong'

Upcoming drama “Undercover Ms. Hong” has shared a new look at Ko Kyung Pyo’s character!

Set in the late 1990s, “Undercover Ms. Hong” is an office comedy about Hong Geum Bo (Park Shin Hye), an elite financial supervisory officer in her 30s who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie at a securities firm after catching suspicious fund activities.

Ko Kyung Pyo plays Shin Jung Woo, a cold management consultant and the newly appointed CEO of Hanmin Securities, who believes that only numbers never lie. He is a corporate hunter who is hiding dark ambitions and will do whatever it takes for his goals. As he unexpectedly reunites with Hong Geum Bo, whom he loved 15 years ago, his smooth-sailing plans begin to change.

The newly released stills capture Shin Jung Woo, who is meticulous in everything he does and strives for perfection. With a clean-cut suit, stiff posture, and unmoving expression, there is no room for warmth, showing his cold temperament.

As Hwang Geum Bo—a 35-year-old financial supervisory officer who goes undercover as a 20-year-old rookie employee—struggles not to get her disguise caught by Shin Jang Woo, the two will showcase tense and explosive chemistry.

Ko Kyung Pyo, who has impressed in numerous projects across thriller, action, romance, and more, raises anticipation for his portrayal of the cold Shin Jung Woo and his chemistry with Park Shin Hye.

“Undercover Ms. Hong” is scheduled to premiere on January 17, 2026 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ko Kyung Pyo in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)