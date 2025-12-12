Lee Chae Yeon Signs With New Agency + Unveils Profile Photos

Lee Chae Yeon has joined a new agency!

On December 12, entertainment company DOD announced, “Lee Chae Yeon, who possesses a wide array of charms, has signed an exclusive contract with us. We will be unsparing in our support of Lee Chae Yeon so that she can display her outstanding talents to her heart’s content and continue her noteworthy activities.”

Lee Chae Yeon, who first entered the spotlight on the audition show “K-Pop Star 3” before debuting as a member of the “Project 48” group IZ*ONE in 2018, made her solo debut in 2022.

Meanwhile, DOD is the parent company to subsidiary BTOB Company, which is currently home to BTOB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel.

Check out all of Lee Chae Yeon’s new profile photos below!