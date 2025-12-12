Park Eun Bin To Release Special Winter Single

Park Eun Bin will be wrapping up the year with a special treat for her fans!

On December 14 at 6 p.m. KST, the actress will release a special winter single called “Melody of Snow” (literal translation).

Intended as a holiday gift for her fans, “Melody of Snow” is described as a heartwarming song for the winter season that captures the excitement inspired by the first snow.

Park Eun Bin’s clear and pure voice is said to blend perfectly with the cozy winter sound of the song, which is also conveyed in the single’s joyful album cover.

While you wait for Park Eun Bin’s new single, watch her in the drama “Do You Like Brahms?” on Viki below:

