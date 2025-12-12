Kim Hye Yoon Transforms Into A Gen Z Gumiho In New Fantasy Romance Drama 'No Tail To Tell'

Upcoming SBS drama “No Tail To Tell” has unveiled the first stills of Kim Hye Yoon in character!

“No Tail To Tell” is a fantasy romance about a Gen Z gumiho (nine-tailed fox) who resists becoming human and a narcissistic human, filled with their chaotic attempts at saving each other.

Kim Hye Yoon stars as Eun Ho, a quirky Gen Z gumiho who has no desire to become human. Lest she accidentally turn human, she avoids even the smallest good deed; lest she lose the thousand years of spiritual power she’s amassed, she only refrains from the truly major misdeeds. Then one day, an unexpected incident shakes the very course of her life—and death—as a fox.

The newly released photos capture Eun Ho’s daily life as she conceals her gumiho identity and roams the human world. Her glamorous, fashion-forward styling makes her eternal youth and unchanging beauty shine even brighter, and her imperious aura is ever-present.

In particular, her look in a vivid red suit paired with a mesmerizing gaze is nothing short of arresting. Her uncanny ability to grant humans’ wishes in exchange for a price also piques curiosity.

In other images, the Gen Z gumiho Eun Ho—lost in a shopping spree—looks little different from her Gen Z human peers, further heightening anticipation for how Kim Hye Yoon will portray this familiar yet fresh character of a gumiho who has no wish to become human.

The production team remarked, “Kim Hye Yoon will present Eun Ho, the Gen Z gumiho, with even more mature, multifaceted charm. Please also look forward to her love-hate chemistry with Lomon, which will once again prove her title of ‘chemistry fairy.’”

“No Tail To Tell” will premiere on January 16 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Kim Hye Yoon in the hit drama “Lovely Runner”:

