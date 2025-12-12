Kim Jae Yeong And Sooyoung Go From Idol And Fan To Murder Suspect And Lawyer In 'IDOL I'

ENA’s upcoming drama “IDOL I” has unveiled two special posters!

“IDOL I” is a mystery courtroom romance drama starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung as Maeng Se Na, a star lawyer and devoted fan who takes on the case of her favorite idol Do Ra Ik (Kim Jae Yeong) after he is accused of murder.

The two new posters highlight the dramatic change in the relationship between Do Ra Ik and Maeng Se Na, who start out as idol and fan. In the first poster, Do Ra Ik wears a warm smile under dazzling lights as he clasps the hand of Maeng Se Na, who looks overwhelmed as she smiles back at her longtime bias.

The poster’s caption highlights Maeng Se Na’s deep affection for Do Ra Ik, whose existence alone was a source of comfort for her: “Because there’s no ‘why’ when it comes to love.”

However, things have changed entirely in the next poster. Gone are the dazzling stage lights, which have been replaced by a cold interrogation room with shadows of bars on the wall. Do Ra Ik now meets star lawyer Maeng Se Na as a murder suspect, and her eyes betray a complex mix of emotions as she tries to suppress her feelings and remain cool-headed as she takes on his case.

Determined to prove the innocence of the idol who brought her comfort, Maeng Se Na declares in the caption, “I’m going to protect my client up until the very end.”

“IDOL I” will premiere on December 22 at 10 p.m. KST.

