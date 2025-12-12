Ahn Bo Hyun Is Cho Jun Young's Devoted Uncle In New Rom-Com Drama 'Spring Fever'

tvN’s upcoming drama “Spring Fever” has shared a glimpse of Ahn Bo Hyun and Cho Jun Young’s heartwarming uncle-nephew chemistry!

“Spring Fever” is a romantic comedy about the love story between Yoon Bom (Lee Joo Bin), an emotionally cold high school teacher, and Seon Jae Gyu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the passionate man who melts her frozen heart.

Cho Jun Young will play Seon Jae Gyu’s only nephew Seon Han Gyeol, who is the top student at Shinsoo High School. Although Seon Jae Gyu is always causing a stir in town with his bizarre behavior, he is a devoted uncle who wants to do everything he can for his beloved nephew.

In contrast to the rough impression he might give off at first glance due to his tattoos and large build, Jae Gyu is a sincere, caring uncle whose genuine love for Han Gyeol shines through despite their bickering.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama show Han Gyeol wearing an unreadable expression as he observes his uncle, who would do anything for him. The difference in their reactions as they interact piques curiosity about their relationship and how Jae Gyu wound up becoming Han Gyeol’s guardian.

“The acting of Ahn Bo Hyun and Cho Jun Young as uncle and nephew was absolutely top-notch,” said the drama’s production team. “Not only their visuals, but also the strong acting chemistry between the two of them will be another pillar of the drama, so please look forward to it.”

“Spring Fever” will premiere on January 5, 2026 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

