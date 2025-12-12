Kim Se Jeong’s Surprising Strategy Shocks Kang Tae Oh And Lee Shin Young In “Moon River”

Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, and Lee Shin Young will be working together once more in “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Lee Gang and Lee Woon (Lee Shin Young) discovered a secret passage linking the Jimjo Cave to the home of Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo) and exposed that Kim Han Cheol was the true mastermind behind Jimjo, seemingly bringing their long revenge to an end. However, due to the secret agreement written between Kim Han Cheol and King Yi Hee (Kim Nam Hee) during the Gyesa Year incident and the subsequent royal coup, Kim Han Cheol was released once more. As a result, even Lee Woon’s plan to escape with Kim Woo Hee (Hong Su Zu) fell apart.

This has left Kim Han Cheol desperate to uncover any weakness he can use against Lee Gang, Lee Woon, and Park Dal I—those who dared to turn their swords against him. Although the trio found decisive evidence, their failure to punish Kim Han Cheol has instead placed them in even greater danger, raising concerns about what lies ahead.

The newly released stills capture Lee Gang, Park Dal I, and Lee Woon reuniting to drive Kim Han Cheol out of power. Though they may appear to have kneeled before his overwhelming authority, their resolute, reinvigorated gazes reveal an unwavering determination.

The three engage in an intense discussion, attempting to identify the henchmen who have long acted as Kim Han Cheol’s hands and feet, instigating countless schemes on his behalf. Park Dal I, her expression solemn and her fists tightly clenched, even proposes a shocking countermeasure that startles both men, further heightening curiosity.

Will they succeed in defeating Kim Han Cheol?

Find out in the next episode of “Moon River” on December 12 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

