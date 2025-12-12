BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Noh Hong Chul, And Choo Sung Hoon Confirmed To Star In New Variety Show

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Noh Hong Chul, and Choo Sung Hoon will be starring together in a new variety show!

On December 12, MyDaily reported that BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Dex, Noh Hong Chul, and Choo Sung Hoon will be joining “Manito Club” (working title), a new variety show produced by PD Kim Tae Ho’s production company TEO.

In response to the report, a representative from TEO confirmed, “It’s true that Jennie and Dex, along with Noh Hong Chul and Choo Sung Hoon, will appear in TEO’s new variety show ‘Manito Club.’ Filming has already taken place. The show is scheduled to air in the first half of next year.”

“Manito Club” features a heartwarming concept in which cast members secretly prepare a special gift for someone without revealing their identities.

Notably, Jennie and Dex previously appeared on PD Kim Tae Ho’s variety show “My Name Is Gabriel” last year.

Stay tuned for more info on the program!

