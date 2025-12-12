MBLAQ's Mir Announces Marriage

MBLAQ’s Mir is tying the knot!

On December 12, a media outlet reported that Mir will hold a wedding ceremony with his non-celebrity fiancée on December 21.

In response to the report, Mir’s side confirmed, “Mir will marry his non-celebrity fiancée who is one year older than he is on December 21 at a location in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.”

With this happy news, Mir becomes the third MBLAQ member to wed following G.O and Thunder.

Mir debuted with MBLAQ in 2009 and earned love for hits including “Y,” “This Is War,” and “Mona Lisa.” He also connects with fans through the YouTube channel “Banggane,” which he runs with his elder sister Go Eun Ah.

Congratulations, Mir!

