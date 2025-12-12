Pyo Ye Jin Grabs The Attention Of Everyone On Campus In 'Taxi Driver 3'

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” has teased a look at Pyo Ye Jin’s alter ego!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, SBS’s “Taxi Driver” is a drama about a mysterious taxi service that delivers vengeance on behalf of victims who are unable to get justice through the law.

In the newly released stills, the “Rainbow Taxi” team’s youngest member and genius hacker Ahn Go Eun shows up in a university cafeteria, perfectly embodying the quintessential campus queen. Go Eun is decked out in a floaty dress and cardigan, with long, wavy hair accented with a sparkly headband.

Adding to the intrigue, Go Eun is seen boldly taking a seat right beside the JinKwang University volleyball team players. She pays no mind to the intense stares from the men around her, focusing solely on her phone—heightening curiosity about what she is up to.

The next episode of “Taxi Driver 3” airs on December 12 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

