Kim Se Jeong Tries To Win Over Nam Ki Ae With Her Stories And Beauty Tricks In “Moon River”

Kim Se Jeong will pull out her ultimate secret weapon to win over Nam Ki Ae in tonight’s episode of “Moon River”!

“Moon River” is a fantasy romance drama that follows Crown Prince Lee Gang (Kang Tae Oh), a man who has lost his smile, and Park Dal I (Kim Se Jeong), a traveling merchant who has lost her memory. When their souls mysteriously switch, they are forced to live each other’s lives while concealing their secret.

In the upcoming episode, Park Dal I sets out to break through the impenetrable defenses of the Grand Royal Queen Dowager (Nam Ki Ae), the highest elder of the royal family.

Until now, Park Dal I has survived countless crises with the Queen Dowager’s help. Their unexpected alliance began when Lee Gang’s soul—at the time residing in Park Dal I’s body—needed the Queen Dowager’s assistance to enter the palace. Since then, the Queen Dowager has actively supported Park Dal I, both to counter Left State Councilor Kim Han Cheol (Jin Goo) and to secure an heir through someone she can trust.

Thanks to this support, Park Dal I has deepened her relationship with Crown Prince Lee Gang and even risen to the position of royal consort.

The newly released photos capture Park Dal I going to great lengths to win the Queen Dowager’s favor. True to her years of experience captivating customers as a skilled merchant, Park Dal I brings out every bit of her charisma and wit—from hilariously outrageous, dopamine-triggering stories to custom-tailored K-beauty pampering.

As a result, the once-strict Queen Dowager unexpectedly finds herself drawn into Park Dal I’s chatter, eventually even receiving a cucumber mask from her.

Why is Park Dal I so desperate to win over the Queen Dowager? And will the Queen Dowager finally open her heart?

Find out in the next episode of “Moon River” on December 12 at 9:40 p.m. KST!

