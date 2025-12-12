SECRET NUMBER's Soodam Leaves Agency And Group

SECRET NUMBER’s Soodam has officially left the group.

On December 12, VINE Entertainment announced that Soodam has parted ways with SECRET NUMBER following the expiration of her exclusive contract.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is Vine Entertainment. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the fans who always send their love and support to SECRET NUMBER. The exclusive contract of Soodam, who has showcased her remarkable talent as a member of SECRET NUMBER, has expired as of December 12, 2025. First, we would like to thank Soodam for her hard work and dedication to the fans. Although her activities with SECRET NUMBER have come to an end, we will continue to sincerely support her future endeavors, and we ask fans to also send her your unwavering encouragement and support. Moving forward, SECRET NUMBER will do its best to greet fans with a new and improved image, and we ask for your continued love and support. Thank you.

Earlier this year in April, members Léa, Dita, Jinny, and Minji departed from both the group and their agency, leaving Soodam and Zuu as the remaining members. New members Navi, Dinda, Ebin, and Min C joined the group in August, and the group made their comeback with “Don’t Touch” that same month.

Wishing Soodam all the best in her future endeavors!