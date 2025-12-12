Watch: Park Ji Hoon Finds New Resolve In A Remote Village As An Exiled King In Upcoming Film

The star-studded film “The Man Who Lives With the King” (literal title) has officially set its premiere date!

“The Man Who Lives With the King” is the first Korean film to center on the hidden story of King Danjong (Park Ji Hoon). Danjong, the sixth king of Joseon, ascended the throne at age 12 but was dethroned by his uncle Grand Prince Suyang and exiled to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he met his tragic end. Set in 1457 in Cheongnyeongpo, the film follows village chief Eom Heung Do (Yoo Hae Jin), who voluntarily transforms his village into an exile site to revitalize its future—and the unexpected bond he forms with the dethroned young king.

Yoo Hae Jin leads the film as the village chief Eom Heung Do, while Park Ji Hoon portrays the young, exiled former king Lee Hong Wi.

Yoo Ji Tae takes on the role of Han Myeong Hoe, the era’s most formidable political strategist, and Jeon Mi Do appears as the loyal court lady Mae Hwa.

The cast also includes Park Ji Hwan as the governor of Yeongwol, Lee Jun Hyuk as Lee Hong Wi’s uncle Prince Geumseong, and Ahn Jae Hong as the village chief of Norugol.

The newly released trailer opens with Eom Heung Do excitedly announcing to the villagers that someone is being exiled to their remote village. The scene quickly shifts into the somber journey of Lee Hong Wi and Mae Hwa as they head toward their bleak new fate.

Tension rises when Han Myeong Hoe pointedly asks Heung Do, “Will you be able to handle it—no matter who comes?” The caption, “1457, Cheongnyeongpo—A story history tried to erase,” teases the film’s emotional mystery, raising anticipation for the untold narrative between the village chief and the fallen king.

The trailer also highlights Lee Hong Wi’s dramatic transformation—from a powerless boy refusing food to someone whose eyes burn with renewed determination. Moments of him sharing laughter with villagers suggest a layered, unexpected evolution.

The newly released stills further amplify curiosity: one shows Eom Heung Do’s urgent expression as he presents a hand-drawn map of secluded Cheongnyeongpo, while another captures Lee Hong Wi with a soft, hopeful smile. Another still of them seated across a meal in the exile village deepens curiosity about the story that will unfold between the unlikely pair.

“The Man Who Lives With the King” will hit theaters on February 4, 2026.

