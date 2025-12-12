Han So Hee, Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, And Kim Sung Cheol Face Off Over Stolen Gold In “Project Y”

The upcoming film “Project Y” has unveiled a new poster!

Set against the backdrop of Seoul’s glamorous Gangnam district, “Project Y” is a crime film that follows Mi Seon (Han So Hee) and Do Kyung (Jeon Jong Seo), two close friends who have nothing but each other. Desperate to escape their harsh reality, they plot to steal 8 billion won (approximately $5.45 million) worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace.

The newly released poster features a flower-adorned letter Y, surrounded by Mi Seon, Do Kyung, Ga Young (Kim Shin Rok), and CEO To (Kim Sung Cheol).

In the film, best friends Mi Seon and Do Kyung create a flawless plan to steal CEO To’s illicit money in a last-ditch attempt to turn their lives around. However, when they unexpectedly discover stacks of hidden gold bars at the stash site, an unforeseen twist throws their plans into chaos. What appears to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to change their fate also resembles a deadly trap—and the two ultimately decide to steal both the cash and the gold. This decision sparks a chase among characters driven by conflicting goals and desires.

In the poster, Mi Seon’s determined expression and sharp gaze contrast with Do Kyung’s faint smile and focused stare—hinting at their differing personalities. While Mi Seon is the strategist who approaches each move rationally, Do Kyung reacts on impulse and takes bold risks. Their dynamic raises anticipation for what kind of teamwork they’ll display as they navigate the dangerous events ahead.

Ga Young, glancing back with a knowing smile, adds intrigue regarding her connection to Mi Seon and Do Kyung. Meanwhile, CEO To—positioned ominously above all the characters with a razor-sharp expression—promises to be an overwhelming threat in their path.

“Project Y” is scheduled to hit theaters on January 21, 2026.

In the meantime, watch Han So Hee in “100 Days My Prince” below:

Watch Now

And watch Jeon Jong Seo in “Wedding Impossible” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)