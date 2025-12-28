6 Winter Outfits By K-Pop Stars To Try If You Want To Stay On Trend Going Into 2026

Winter fashion can be tough – how do you dress well when it’s freezing outside and you’re just trying to survive? Fear not! These K-pop idols have your back. Stay on-trend and toasty warm with fashion inspiration from your favorite stars!

ILLIT’s Moka

The snow angel look is a classic trend for every winter! A soft, pure makeup style and an all-white outfit is perfect for any holiday event. Add in some fluffy elements like sleeve cuffs or a fur-lined hood and you have a cute, angelic look that keeps you warm no matter what the weather.

TXT’s Yeonjun has nailed one of the easiest ways to dress up for winter – get yourself a statement jacket and keep it at that! No one is going to see what’s underneath anyway, so if it’s absolutely freezing outside you can buy an eye-catching coat (or DIY one) and call it a day.

Have you heard yet? Vests are back in style, and TWICE’s Nayeon is proving it! If you live somewhere that’s not quite so cold, a vest is a great way to navigate a chill without overheating. This neutral-toned fuzzy vest would go well with any outfit, but you can choose the color that suits you best!

Stray Kids’ Felix

Matching tracksuits are another trend straight out of the early 2000’s that seems to be sticking around, so it might be time to invest in one this winter! Felix of Stray Kids shows how comfy and relaxed the style can be while still being a cool, put-together look. Plus, a fleece or velour fabric will help keep you warm!

IVE’s Rei

Everything fuzzy and fluffy is trending this winter, including fluffy boots! Look like you just hopped off the ski slopes with a pair of gorgeous boots à la IVE’s Rei. These are extra high to keep her legs warm, but you can always opt for a shorter pair if you feel like these statement shoes might be too much for you.

If you’re the low-key type who doesn’t like to follow trends, don’t worry – you’re in good company! BTS’s RM keeps it simple with a black puffer coat and dark jeans. It’s a practical outfit that doesn’t get dirty and can be worn again year after year. A black puffer coat is always stylish for winter and a look that lasts!