Girls' Generation's Tiffany Young And Byun Yo Han Confirmed To Be Dating With Plans For Marriage

It’s official: Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young and Byun Yo Han are in a serious relationship!

On December 13, news outlet Ilgan Sports reported that Tiffany and Byun Yo Han were planning to get married in the fall of 2026.

That same morning, Byun Yo Han’s agency TEAMHOPE confirmed that the two stars were dating with marriage in mind, but clarified that a concrete date had not yet been set.

Tiffany and Byun Yo Han previously starred together in the Disney+ drama “Uncle Samsik,” which was released in May of last year.

TEAMHOPE’s full statement is as follows:

Hello, this is actor Byun Yo Han’s agency TEAMHOPE. [Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young] are currently in a serious relationship with marriage in mind. Although a concrete schedule has not yet been decided [for their potential wedding], both actors have expressed their wish to inform their fans first as soon as a decision is made. Thank you for your warm interest, and we ask that you give the two of them your blessings while praying that their future will be full of grace and love.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

