MONSTA X's Kihyun Sits Out Jingle Ball New York Due To Acute Gastroenteritis

MONSTA X’s Kihyun was unable to join his bandmates on stage at tonight’s Jingle Ball concert in New York.

On December 12 local time, STARSHIP Entertainment announced that Kihyun would not be performing at the New York stop of iHeartRadio’s 2025 Jingle Ball tour that night.

“Due to a worsening of his health, Kihyun visited a local hospital, and he was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis,” explained the agency.

After the New York concert on December 12, MONSTA X is also scheduled to perform at Jingle Ball in Philadelphia on December 15; Washington, DC on December 16; and Miami on December 20.

STARSHIP Entertainment’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is STARSHIP Entertainment. We are making an announcement regarding MONSTA X member Kihyun’s health and schedule. Due to a worsening of his health, Kihyun visited a local hospital, and he was diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis. In accordance with the doctor’s opinion that he needs plenty of rest and stability, Kihyun will inevitably not be participating in the “2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour in New York” concert scheduled for today. After taking into consideration both the state of Kihyun’s health and the doctor’s recommendation, we have determined that it is currently difficult for Kihyun to proceed with the show.

We sincerely apologize to the fans who waited for a long time. We ask for fans’ generous understanding. STARSHIP Entertainment will do its utmost to help Kihyun recover as quickly as possible and meet his fans again in better health. Thank you.

Get well soon, Kihyun!

Source (1)