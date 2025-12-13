LE SSERAFIM's Shanghai Fan Signing Event Canceled

LE SSERAFIM’s fan signing event that was scheduled to take place in Shanghai this weekend has been canceled.

On December 12, the event’s organizer, MAKESTAR, announced, “Due to circumstances beyond our control, after careful discussion with multiple relevant agencies, we have inevitably decided to cancel the ‘LE SSERAFIM 1st Single Album “SPAGHETTI” FAN SIGNING EVENT & PHOTO EVENT IN SHANGHAI’ that was scheduled to take place on December 14.”

After informing fans that all orders placed for the event would automatically be refunded, MAKESTAR continued, “Once again, we sincerely apologize to the fans who gave this event your love and interest. Thank you for always supporting LE SSERAFIM. We feel it is a pity that this event was canceled, and we sincerely apologize to the fans who waited for a long time.”