'Taxi Driver 3' Soars To Its Highest Friday Ratings Yet

SBS’s “Taxi Driver 3” continues to earn double-digit ratings!

On December 12, “Taxi Driver 3” achieved its highest viewership ratings to date for a Friday (when its ratings have generally been lower compared to Saturdays). According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the popular drama scored an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent, making it not only the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels but also the most-watched miniseries of the entire week thus far.

“Taxi Driver 3” was also the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average rating of 2.8 percent.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Moon River”—which airs in the same time slot—rose to an average nationwide rating of 5.6 percent as it kicked off the final two weeks of its run.

Catch up on all the latest episodes of “Taxi Driver 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch “Moon River” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)