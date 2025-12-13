Park Seo Joon's Co-Workers Are Shocked When Won Ji An Reveals They're Living Together In 'Surely Tomorrow'

Won Ji An will catch Park Seo Joon—and his co-workers—off guard on the next episode of “Surely Tomorrow”!

JTBC’s “Surely Tomorrow” is a new romance drama about former lovers Lee Gyeong Do (Park Seo Joon) and Seo Ji Woo (Won Ji An), who first fell in love at 20 and rekindled their relationship at 28 before breaking up. Years later, they cross paths again—Gyeong Do as a journalist covering an affair scandal and Ji Woo as the wife of the man at the center of it.

Spoilers

Previously on “Surely Tomorrow,” Lee Gyeong Do’s peaceful, ordinary life was disrupted when he was unexpectedly reunited with his first love Seo Ji Woo after many years. Although they initially met due to the scandal of Seo Ji Woo’s husband having an affair, things became complicated when they themselves became embroiled in their own dating rumors.

As Seo Ji Woo is a famous heiress who attracts attention wherever she goes, the dating rumors caused a huge stir at the newspaper where Lee Gyeong Do works.

In the upcoming third episode of the drama, Seo Ji Woo will only make the situation worse by suddenly showing up at Lee Gyeong Do’s workplace unannounced. After getting off work for the day, Lee Gyeong Do is peacefully leaving the office with his colleagues when he unexpectedly finds Seo Ji Woo waiting for him in the lobby. In contrast to Lee Gyeong Do, who is visibly flustered by her surprise visit, Seo Ji Woo is as calm and composed as ever while waiting for him to arrive.

Seo Ji Woo will then go on to shock Lee Gyeong Do’s co-workers—Jin Han Gyeong (Kang Mal Geum), Kim Doo Jin (Han Eun Sung), and Ma Sung Chul (Lee Joong Hyun)—by revealing that she and Lee Gyeong Do are living together.

Lee Gyeong Do reacts to Seo Ji Woo’s unpredictable behavior by taking off his glasses and pinching the bridge of his nose while looking immensely stressed out, and there is a sense of defeat in his exhausted expression.

To find out what goes down between Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo, catch the third episode of “Surely Tomorrow” on December 13 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

