6 “KPop Demon Hunters” Cover Videos By Actual K-Pop Idols That’ll Blow Your Mind

The “KPop Demon Hunters” hype is still going strong, so if you’re a new K-pop fan thanks to the movie—welcome to the club! This is your chance to find out just how amazing the voices of actual K-pop stars are. If you’re a returning fan just here for the vocals, then you’re in for a treat as well!

If you thought that “Golden” is a tough song for women to sing, then you’d be right. That makes it all the more crazy-impressive that BTOB’s Eunkwang can hit all the high notes too! It shouldn’t be a surprise coming from one of K-pop’s star singers, but this cover will have your jaw dropping all the same.

2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Arden Cho

A member of ASTRO and all-round mega star in his own right, Cha Eun Woo flexes his vocals in this gorgeous cover of “Free” with actress Arden Cho. She plays the speaking voice of Rumi in the movie, so it just shows how much star power Eun Woo really has. Their vocals are a perfect match for each other in this stunning duet!

Leader of celebrity girl group IVE and a fantastic vocalist, fans went wild for An Yu Jin’s cover of “Golden”! It’s not just fans who are obsessed with this movie—clearly K-pop idols are as well, and Yu Jin’s passion really shines in this cover. She’s showing off some serious vocal with a song this tough!

Ailee has long been one of K-pop’s most celebrated vocalists, and she’s been a solo star for well over a decade. With a voice this powerful, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that she makes “Golden” sound easy—but that doesn’t make it any less impressive! It just goes to show that Ailee’s talent has only improved with time.

5. A.C.E’s Park Junhee and AleXa

This is another duet that’ll totally blow your mind! Veteran K-pop idol Park Junhee of A.C.E shows that he’s still got that star power, and soloist AleXa matches his energy perfectly in this duet. Not everyone can harmonize this well—it takes some serious skill to create a cover that’ll leave you with goosebumps after listening!

6. Super Junior’s Ryeowook

“KPop Demon Hunters” came as a serious blessing for long-time K-pop fans! Super Junior is one of the groups that really garnered a following in K-pop’s second generation. Although newer stans might not know about Ryeowook’s talent, anyone who listens to this cover of “Golden” will be hooked from start to finish!